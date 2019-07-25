{{featured_button_text}}
A Park Hills man who has been identified by the probable cause statement to be an employee of Mineral Area College’s Information Technology Department, as well as a local Boy Scout leader, has been arrested on charges involving child pornography.

Shaun M. Braswell, 40, of Park Hills, has been charged with Felony B promoting child pornography in the first degree. He is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $50,000 bond. If Braswell bonds out, he is to not access the internet, must have GPS monitoring, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, and is not permitted to be on the property of any school, daycare, or public park with a playground or swimming pool.

According to a probable cause statement by Sgt. Jeremy Weadon of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on July 9, he downloaded a file containing 21 images that appear to be screen shots from a video. The images are of a female child who appears to be between the ages of 6 and 8 years old. The child was at various stages of undress in the photos.

The IP address of the file was traced through Charter Communications and came back as a match to Braswell’s computer.

The report states that on July 24, a search warrant was served at Braswell’s home. Braswell was asked to voluntarily come to the highway patrol office for an interview and agreed to do so on his own. During the interview, Braswell admitted to downloading and using file sharing software onto his Apple Macbook Pro.

According to the report Braswell said the software was used by him to download pornography from the internet. Braswell stated that after viewing the porn he would then delete it from the Macbook. Braswell also stated that he was the only one who had access to the Macbook and that it was password protected.

The report states that during the serving of the search warrant the internet router in Braswell’s home was accessed and investigators discovered a device named “Shauns-MBP” was the only device connected to the suspected file sharing network in July of 2019. Investigators matched the IP address of the Macbook Pro and verified it was the same device that connected to the home router as “Shauns-MBP.”  

Mineral Area College issued the following statement regarding Braswell at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday:

"Mineral Area College is cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate charges filed against one of our employees, Shaun Braswell. We have no indication that college networks were used for any of the activities related to this situation. Braswell has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation." 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

