Park Hills man charged with child molestation

An area man has been charged this week following reported allegations of sexual contact with a young child.

Andrew Steven Shular, 37, of Park Hills, was charged in St. Francois County Tuesday with first-degree child molestation.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on Sept. 4, an officer was dispatched to speak with a worker from the Division of Family Services.

The family services worker reportedly informed the officer of allegations made by a girl (who was less than 10 years old), stating that a male relative would make her rub his back, touch his private area, and he would touch her private area.

The report states the officer attended a forensic interview at the Farmington Children's Advocacy Center on Friday.

During the interview, the female reportedly disclosed that the man, identified as Shular, would engage in touching of a sexual nature. The child allegedly recalled how Shular would have her rub his legs and back. She said the man would touch her on the chest and have her rub his "private area," according to the report.

The child further explained to police that she was 7 years old when these illicit acts started. She said the encounters occurred in Park Hills. The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that the alleged incidents are believed to have happened between Aug. 3, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2021.

Shular was booked Tuesday at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he remains held without bond. An initial court appearance in the case is scheduled for Thursday in St. Francois County. If a bond is set and Shular is released, the court ordered him to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The man is also prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case, as well as any person under the age of 18.

Charging documents filed in the case note that additional alleged victims have begun to come forward to authorities with other allegations involving Shular.