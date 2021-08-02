Park Hills man charged with child molestation

An area man has been charged with child molestation in St. Francois County after a child reported alleged sexual acts to a daycare provider last month.

Dustin James Morris, 31, of Park Hills, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years old, and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on June 29, a child told her daycare worker that she saw Morris "doing sex" with another juvenile female.

The report states that the alleged victim also told daycare workers about the sexual contact, saying it happens when they watch movies.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), where she described sexual acts performed by Morris. The child also told the CAC examiner that this occurred at her house located in Park Hills when she was 6 years old, according to the report.

Morris was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Tuesday, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case.

If released on bond, Morris is ordered to confinement under house arrest, except while working, attending court, or medical treatment. He must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims if released on bail.

