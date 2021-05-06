Park Hills man charged with statutory rape

A man is facing charges in St. Francois County after a child reported instances of rape and sexual assault that allegedly occurred over a three-year period.
Dustin Oehlert, 34, of Park Hills, was charged last week with first-degree statutory rape (person less than 12 years of age), first-degree statutory rape (person less than 14 years of age), and two counts of statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse (person less than 12 years of age).
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on March 15, a child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.
During the interview, the child reportedly disclosed that between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019, Oehlert repeatedly raped her. She allegedly told investigators that the man had acted alone and with other individuals while committing the sexual acts.
Oehlert was booked at the St Francis County jail, and a $250,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.
The man was in court last week via video for an initial appearance, where he was formally arraigned on the charges and entered a plea of not guilty.
Court records indicate that Oehlert has been charged in the past with offenses including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
Additionally, the man has a pending 2019 case in St. Francois County in which he's charged with third-degree domestic assault. Court documents filed this week show that he failed to appear in court for the pending case on Jan. 31, 2020.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com