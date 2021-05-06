Park Hills man charged with statutory rape

A man is facing charges in St. Francois County after a child reported instances of rape and sexual assault that allegedly occurred over a three-year period.

Dustin Oehlert, 34, of Park Hills, was charged last week with first-degree statutory rape (person less than 12 years of age), first-degree statutory rape (person less than 14 years of age), and two counts of statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse (person less than 12 years of age).

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on March 15, a child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

During the interview, the child reportedly disclosed that between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019, Oehlert repeatedly raped her. She allegedly told investigators that the man had acted alone and with other individuals while committing the sexual acts.

Oehlert was booked at the St Francis County jail, and a $250,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

The man was in court last week via video for an initial appearance, where he was formally arraigned on the charges and entered a plea of not guilty.