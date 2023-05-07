SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Park Hills man, Thomas J. Wilkinson IV, 56, was sentenced on May 1 to 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless, the authorities produced evidence that on Feb. 20, 2021, an Illinois State Police (ISP) trooper pulled over a vehicle being driven by Wilkinson that was speeding at approximately 90 mph.

When the trooper approached, he saw what turned out to be crystal methamphetamine in plain view on Wilkinson’s lap. During a subsequent search, troopers found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, other illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Wilkinson has five prior drug-related convictions in Missouri.

Wilkinson faced statutory penalties of no less than 15 years and up to life imprisonment for the drug-trafficking count; a mandatory consecutive penalty of five years’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a felon.

“Armed criminals who traffic drugs pose a great risk to the community, including the vulnerable drug addicts on whom they prey,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Seberger. “This defendant created an even greater risk when he dangerously drove down one of our busiest interstates while intoxicated and at high speeds. We appreciate the work of our state and federal law enforcement partners in keeping our communities safe.”

“ISP’s arrest of this convicted felon and his sentencing will help keep illegal drugs off the streets and make our communities safer,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP will continue to work with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and all Project Safe Neighborhood partners to combat drug trafficking and gun violence.”

The case against Wilkinson is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, making neighborhoods safer.

The Illinois State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seberger represented the government in the prosecution.