Park Hills man injured in shooting Wednesday evening at Bonehole

'Bonehole Park'

Pictured is the Bonehole River Access.

 Provided by MDNR

A 39-year-old Park Hills man was treated at Parkland Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Bonehole River Access early Wednesday evening, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

According to the press release, two groups of individuals went to the river access to settle an ongoing dispute between two of the men. Following a brief physical altercation, one individual produced a shotgun and fired at least one shot, striking the victim in the lower torso.

A 37-year-old Park Hills man was taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident. Additional charges are expected, as the investigation is continuing.

This is the second shooting reported at Bonehole this year.

