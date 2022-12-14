Park Hills man pleads guilty to third child pornography offense in federal court

A St. Francois County man appeared in federal court this week, pleading guilty to his third child pornography offense.

James Doyle Brewer, 50, of Park Hills, pleaded guilty Wednesday in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to a felony charge of receiving child pornography. He now faces at least 15 years in federal prison for the crime.

As part of his plea, Brewer acknowledged that he was also convicted of distribution. Court records show the man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release in the 2008 case. As a condition of Brewer's supervised release, he is subject to a search when reasonable suspicion exists that he violated a condition of supervision.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, after United States probation officers received information that Brewer bought a laptop at a pawn shop, they conducted an unannounced home visit on March 1. The officers reportedly found the computer, as well as a smartphone, USB drives, a smartwatch, and another cell phone.

Officials said Brewer admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material via the smartphone and storing it on one of the USB drives. Thousands of images containing child pornography were found on the phone, the USB drive, and a hard drive, as Brewer admitted in his plea on Wednesday.

Brewer faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years at his sentencing hearing, scheduled for March 14, as well as an assessment of up to $35,000.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Department of Justice Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.