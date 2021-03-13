Park Hills man taken to St. Louis hospital after reports of stabbing; victim not cooperating with investigation

A man was taken to a St. Louis hospital after reportedly being stabbed Friday night.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, bystanders at a Park Hills business notified law enforcement that a potential stabbing victim had walked into the establishment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the time Park Hills Police arrived at the Laundry Basket Laundromat in the 500 block of South St. Joe Drive, the victim had already left the laundromat, and was later found walking along Route O. He was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center and later transferred to Barnes Hospital.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said that the victim was reportedly assaulted at a residence in the 400 block of Lewis Street.

“We talked to a suspect, however, the victim is not cooperating in the investigation and he is advising that he doesn’t want to pursue charges at this point,” he said.

McFarland said that the victim later claimed that the stabbing was self-inflicted.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.