Part I: New rules increasing workload for court system

“I think we are going to see that — I see a little of that already — where someone is in here for a theft or burglary, probably 90% of them are doing that to support a drug or alcohol habit. They get out within 24-48 hours, they’re back doing the same thing again to support that habit. The citizens of St. Francois County are the victims. They see the people getting right back on the street, there’s no consequences for what they do.”

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam explained what the additional workload has been as a result of the rulings.

“Before, the presumption on every felony case that was filed was that a warrant was issued for that person’s arrest, therefore a bond would be set in the case,” she said. “The Supreme Court changed it. Now it’s a summons. The presumption is a summons, therefore (to set a bond amount) the court has to find that a defendant is either a danger to the community or the crime victim or won’t show up for court.”

Gilliam explained that her office has to track down information such as prior criminal acts, failures to appear in court, resisting arrest charges and any other case history for the judge to examine. The prosecutor must argue that the defendant is a danger to the community.