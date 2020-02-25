Part I: New rules increasing workload for court system

Editor's Note: In this series of articles we look at three recent major changes in the legal system in Missouri and the profound effects that it has on local law enforcement and the court system. These recent rulings from the Missouri Supreme Court changed the hearing and bail bond process after an arrest, how state-issued traffic citations are processed and how municipal courts are conducted.
The articles are not comprehensive regarding these rulings and do not cover other changes that are currently happening, but are limited to the direct causes of dramatic changes in the local legal system. Although this series is restricted to local interviews, these changes are going to have effects throughout the state of Missouri. To a greater or lesser extent every county, circuit court and municipality will be affected by some or all of these measures, as these are statewide rulings and changes in law.
In a Missouri Supreme Court ruling effective July 1, 2019, modifications were made to Supreme Court Rules 22 and 33 that defines the rules of criminal procedure for felonies. These rules define how courts treat a defendant from arrest to when they appear before court.
In Rule 22.07, once a person is in custody of the county, they must appear before a judge within 48 hours with the exclusion of weekends and holidays. The only exception to this rule is a subsequent arrest for the original violation. In the 24th Circuit, these appearances previously were scheduled for Tuesday of every week. Now they have to be shoehorned into the schedule on multiple days of the week, often affecting other cases.
After this first appearance, if the defendant is unable to bond out, Rule 33.05 states that within seven days the detainee must have a bond condition hearing. Any affected victims have the right to be informed of and be heard at the hearing.
Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn is the presiding judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit. The circuit is comprised of four counties: St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Washington. She gave an overview on this ruling and what it means to the circuit court system.
“The result of all this certainly is that a defendant is going to have the right to be in front of a judge more often and sooner,” she said. “We have to accommodate those requirements by making sure we have time set up to be able to see defendants who are in custody within that 48 hours.
"Then we have to make accommodations to be able to schedule these bond condition hearings. That is going to result in more court time. Prosecutors are involved at these stages, clerks are involved at these stages and judges are involved at these stages, so you are going to see more of these hearings.”
Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible has seen a dramatic increase in workload with this new ruling.
“(Associate Circuit Judge Joseph) Goff has to have arraignments through Polycom with the county jail with an arraignment docket almost daily,” she said. “It requires a clerk from the circuit clerk’s office in the courtroom to set up and record the hearings.
“Another effect of the 48 hour ruling requires the clerks to process paperwork from the county jail on an almost hourly basis. A clerk receives a jail list every morning to determine what defenders will be on the docket for arraignment on a daily basis that previously was scheduled only on Tuesdays.”
Since the changes in bonding out have changed the focus of bond to conditions other than a monetary bail and the bail amounts have been dramatically reduced, offenders are released much earlier and more often. Officials across the state say this is causing a “catch-and-release” situation, leading to more repeat offenses.
Sheriff Dan Bullock has seen dramatic changes to the jail population since the ruling has taken effect. As a result, he is concerned about the ruling causing an increase in crime in St. Francois County along with more work for his deputies.
“I was running an average population of 250 inmates, sometimes over 300. I maybe have 100 today,” he said. “On a positive note, saved me some money on prisoners, health care, hospitalization, those sort of things.
"On the other hand, I catch a lot of flak from the public. I hear things like ‘it doesn’t do any good to call the sheriff’s department, because all they're going to do is turn them loose.' The public doesn’t understand that it’s not me that’s turning them loose, it’s the law that’s changing the system, the way things go.
“I think we are going to see that — I see a little of that already — where someone is in here for a theft or burglary, probably 90% of them are doing that to support a drug or alcohol habit. They get out within 24-48 hours, they’re back doing the same thing again to support that habit. The citizens of St. Francois County are the victims. They see the people getting right back on the street, there’s no consequences for what they do.”
St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam explained what the additional workload has been as a result of the rulings.
“Before, the presumption on every felony case that was filed was that a warrant was issued for that person’s arrest, therefore a bond would be set in the case,” she said. “The Supreme Court changed it. Now it’s a summons. The presumption is a summons, therefore (to set a bond amount) the court has to find that a defendant is either a danger to the community or the crime victim or won’t show up for court.”
Gilliam explained that her office has to track down information such as prior criminal acts, failures to appear in court, resisting arrest charges and any other case history for the judge to examine. The prosecutor must argue that the defendant is a danger to the community.
“Our argument is that they are a danger to the community because they continue to pick up cases and violate the law,” she said. “The crime victim, if there is particular information that we can include from them about the danger that this person would be to them, do they live next door, are they relatives, are they in a relationship, do they see each other on a daily basis, reasons they feel that they are in danger from that person and then reasons they won’t show up for court.
“Usually we look at prior cases, did they fail to appear in those cases, we list those instances. If they are charged with resisting arrest, or fighting with the police. We make our arguments and the judges review it from there.”
That has increased the time that it takes for the prosecutor to charge cases. All of the information has to be sought out and added to the probable cause statement so that the judge can consider it. It has increased the amount of information that the prosecutor has to make available to the judges, and the time that it takes to gather that information.
According to Gilliam, when the Supreme Court made these changes they were looking at the fact that those people had not yet been found guilty.
“They were looking at the amount of time people were being held prior to having their court date and whether or not the amount of bail is what should be a difference between a rich person getting out of jail, and someone who doesn’t have any resources getting out of jail,” she said. “On some cases what we are seeing is the judges are giving more personal recognizance (PR) bonds, with certain conditions like GPS monitoring, no contact with the victims.
“On the lower level felonies we are seeing a lot more people released, and then we are seeing more multiple cases from different dates. When I started, the preliminary hearing dates, we would have 10-15 people in jail, and now it’s like one or two.”
