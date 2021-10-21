PCC inmate charged after allegedly trying to take an officer hostage in escape plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later, Stevens was questioned about what happened. The report states the man admitted that this was a planned hostage situation.

Stevens reportedly told investigators that he wanted to escape and will continue trying to escape. The man had written his hostage demands on his tablet the day before and stated he would have stabbed his hostage if his demands had not been met, according to the statement. His tablet was seized as evidence.

Stevens also allegedly admitted he had been smoking "deuce," or K2, a synthetic cannabinoid also sometimes called "spice." The report states that officers found three small pieces of the drug on Stevens' person.

Department of Corrections inmate records indicate Stevens has since been assigned to the Jefferson City Correctional Center. An initial arraignment in the case is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Washington County.

Records show the man is currently serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of first-degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, sodomy, stealing, three counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of first-degree burglary. He also has prior charges for escape from custody.

The criminal complaint filed on Wednesday states that Stevens, as a persistent offender, is facing three life sentences plus 90 years if convicted of the newly filed charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.