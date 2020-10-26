'Perpetrators' identified after alleged bomb threat investigation at West County

A post on social media alerted the West County School District to a possible bomb threat.
According to a letter from the district sent out to parents and posted on social media Monday, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department contacted West County school administration late Sunday to inform them of a possible bomb threat regarding the middle school.
The sheriff’s department and school administration worked throughout the night to investigate the source of the possible threat. The Leadwood Police Department and West County school resource officer have also been involved in this investigation.
As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, after much investigation by the West County school resource officer, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, and local administration, the perpetrators have been identified.
West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said these individuals are being dealt with through the proper channels in the states in which they reside.
"I would like to thank everyone involved in assisting with the investigation and ensuring a safe environment for our students," he said.
The original letter stated that school district administration implemented procedural safeguards to ensure the safety of students and staff. during the investigation. These included but were not limited to securing of all campuses, restricting outside personnel from entering the schools and limiting movement on and in between campuses.
In addition, the letter stated, “The district takes all incidents of any threats very seriously. The security and safety of our students and staff will always be our most important priorities. We will continue to work with local and state law enforcement to aggressively pursue anyone involved in making this possible threat to the furthest extent of the law.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
