'Perpetrators' identified after alleged bomb threat investigation at West County

A post on social media alerted the West County School District to a possible bomb threat.

According to a letter from the district sent out to parents and posted on social media Monday, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department contacted West County school administration late Sunday to inform them of a possible bomb threat regarding the middle school.

The sheriff’s department and school administration worked throughout the night to investigate the source of the possible threat. The Leadwood Police Department and West County school resource officer have also been involved in this investigation.

As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, after much investigation by the West County school resource officer, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, and local administration, the perpetrators have been identified.

West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said these individuals are being dealt with through the proper channels in the states in which they reside.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in assisting with the investigation and ensuring a safe environment for our students," he said.