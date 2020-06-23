Pevely man indicted on child molestation charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Pevely man has been indicted by a St. Francois County Grand Jury with child molestation.

Frankie Patton, 70, was indicted on June 9 with three counts of first-degree child molestation. The man was initially charged with the crimes on Jan. 23, however, the case went before the grand jury for indictment earlier this month.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Oct. 30, a deputy began investigating allegations that Patton molested a female child when she was under 14 years of age.

The child had reportedly disclosed to a witness that Patton had touched her inappropriately over her clothes on multiple occasions. The report states that after interviewing the witness regarding this disclosure, the deputy attended an interview of the girl at the Child Advocacy Center, where she recalled three distinct incidents of Patton touching her private area over her clothes.

The young girl stated she was around 11 years old at the time these events happened, putting the date range for the occurrences of these events somewhere between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016, according to the report.