Pharmacist charged with forging prescriptions

“Nyachira is charged with forging prescriptions and fraudulently obtaining opioids and other drugs, thereby limiting availability of medications to patients legitimately reliant on these drugs,” said Special Agent In Charge Curt L. Muller for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “We are dedicated to working with local, state, and federal officials to hold accountable individuals who engage in such illegal activities.”

If convicted, the anti-infection prescription drug charges each carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while the controlled substance charge carries a maximum penalty of four years behind bars.

In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

This case was investigated by the Pittsburg, Kansas Police Department, the Branson, Missouri Police Department, and the Farmington Police Department.