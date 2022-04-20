Pickett charged after shooting incident, drugs found

A woman faces multiple felony charges this week after allegedly forcing her way into a home and firing a gun into the ceiling. The woman is also accused of drug possession after police reportedly found a significant amount of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Lynn Pickett, 35, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, two counts of armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Pickett went to an address on Knob Road during a dispute about car keys and spoke to a man residing at the home.

The man reportedly told police that a friend of his showed up at the house, and he told her to leave before she entered the residence. The man said that Pickett told him she wasn't going, so he shut the door. He said she came into the house anyway, armed with a pistol, and began threatening him and another person present.

The report states that Pickett then fired one round from the pistol into the roof of the residence.

An investigator later spoke with the other person at the home. She reportedly recalled that "Becca Bone" stormed into the house with a gun and knife. The woman also said that "Becca" fired the gun into the ceiling, according to the statement.

Police recovered a single 25 auto shell casing from the residence's living room and noted that there was also a visible hole in the ceiling of the dwelling.

The report further states law enforcement units later conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on Route O. Pickett was a passenger in the car and was pulled out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Both Pickett and the driver were detained to continue the investigation.

The report states Pickett agreed to speak to police about what had occurred and said she had gone to the residence because of an argument over car keys. The woman then allegedly admitted to firing a weapon inside the home.

Pickett reportedly granted a deputy consent to search and explained how to get to the weapon. The weapon was identified as a Raven Arms Model MP-25, 25 caliber semi-auto pistol.

The driver of the vehicle stopped by police was arrested on active warrants, and the car had to be impounded per department policy. A deputy conducted an inventory of the vehicle before impoundment and reportedly located a red and black container in the same compartment as the loaded firearm. A clear plastic bag with a white crystalline substance was allegedly inside the red and black container. The deputy reported that he believed the white substance to be methamphetamine based on his training and experience.

The report states that there were also multiple empty plastic bags located inside this red bag and numerous hypodermic needles. The other plastic bags reportedly had visible residue. The deputy noted in the report that he believed the amount of methamphetamine product and residue found was more than personal usage amounts.

The report further states the deputy located a medication organizer commonly used by the elderly populace. Inside the medication organizer, under the day "Sunday," was more crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine. Also inside the organizer, under the day "Saturday," were 30 prescription pills. The medication was identified as Aripiprazole through a pill identifier and is commonly used for antipsychotic purposes.

The deputy searched the vehicle further and reportedly found multiple pocket knives, one of which was located near the narcotics and the firearm. The report states deputies located a tube located on the passenger side floorboard. The tube was reportedly burnt on one end and appeared to have a white residue on the inside. The deputy reported that based on training and experience, he knew that these items are commonly used to snort methamphetamine.

The deputy contacted a detective with the Potosi Police Department, who conducted a TruNarc test on the large amount of crystalline substance recovered. According to the TruNarc report, the substance was positively identified as methamphetamine. The substance reportedly weighed 3.1 grams.

Pickett was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $150,000 bond was set in the case.

A review of Pickett's criminal history showed she has previously been arrested in Missouri for possession of a controlled substance, an ordinance violation for assault, and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Court records state the woman has prior charges from 2019 in the State of Washington for theft of gasoline and county code violations.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that Pickett faces a potential sentence of 79 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

