Pilot Knob man arrested after shots fired in Farmington early Monday
Farmington Police respond to reports of shots fired early Monday on Willow Creek Drive near Maple Street.

 File

An area man has been arrested following an early morning altercation in Farmington where shots were reportedly fired.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, Farmington officers responded to Willow Creek Drive in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses informed them that the suspects had just left in a gray Ford Explorer.

The witnesses told police that a physical altercation had taken place between two females at the residence. Shortly after the dispute, the witnesses stated that they had seen a small black vehicle with several occupants arrive at the location. The car’s occupants then exited the vehicle and reportedly made threats of retaliation.

Baker said three individuals then reportedly left the scene in the Ford Explorer and as they were leaving, a man in the Explorer fired a handgun into the air and at a small black vehicle. He explained that the black vehicle was unoccupied when the man was firing at it. One of the fired rounds hit a blue Nissan Sentra that was parked along the street, causing damage to the front bumper. The Nissan had nothing to do with the incident, according to the chief.

Officers located the Ford Explorer on Walnut Street in Farmington and conducted a traffic stop. After interviewing the three occupants, a 27-year-old Pilot Knob man was arrested for unlawful use for weapon and property damage. The man was then transported to the St. Francois County Jail and processed.

The chief said the man was advised of his Miranda rights and interviewed by police. During this interview, the man reportedly stated that he did shoot the weapon but was not trying to shoot anyone and only firing the gun to scare the other individuals involved in the altercation.

The name of the man is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

