Pilot Knob man facing charges after pursuit

A Pilot Knob man is facing multiple charges in six separate cases filed last week in Washington County. The most recent incident that led to criminal charges allegedly involved a stolen vehicle and a police pursuit.
Nicholas Mickan, 26, has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting a lawful stop, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in one case, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance in five other cases.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the area of North State Highway 21 and East State Highway 47 when he located a vehicle bearing a Missouri license plate that was missing the year tag.
The report states that when the deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens and attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield and continued on for seven miles. Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet.
The deputy then approached Mickan, who was reportedly sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A search inside the door panel revealed a black cloth bag with two glass objects commonly used to smoke narcotics inside. The deputy also located three syringes inside the bag, according to the report.
The VIN number on the vehicle was run and showed it was actively stolen out of St. Francois County.
Mickan was booked into the Washington County Jail and a $25,000 bond was set in the case.
Court documents show Mickan is currently on probation for delivery of a controlled substance and has a seven-year suspended prison sentence.
While on probation, the complaint states that Mickan has committed six new offenses that are all now being charged by the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Another criminal complaint filed against Mickan states the man is a prior drug offender and is facing ten years in prison on the charges if convicted.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
