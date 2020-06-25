Pilot Knob man facing charges after pursuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pilot Knob man is facing multiple charges in six separate cases filed last week in Washington County. The most recent incident that led to criminal charges allegedly involved a stolen vehicle and a police pursuit.

Nicholas Mickan, 26, has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting a lawful stop, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in one case, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance in five other cases.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the area of North State Highway 21 and East State Highway 47 when he located a vehicle bearing a Missouri license plate that was missing the year tag.

The report states that when the deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens and attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield and continued on for seven miles. Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet.

The deputy then approached Mickan, who was reportedly sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A search inside the door panel revealed a black cloth bag with two glass objects commonly used to smoke narcotics inside. The deputy also located three syringes inside the bag, according to the report.