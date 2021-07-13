Police allegedly find drugs, guns, stolen ATVs at Wash Co. home

An area man faces multiple charges after police allegedly found two stolen four-wheelers, drugs, and guns at a Washington County residence.
Terry Lee Bequette Jr., 34, of Cadet, was charged on Friday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs (first offense); possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon; receiving stolen property; and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon - Subsection 11 (possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance).
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, law enforcement located a stolen 2001 Honda Recon four-wheeler, valued at $1,500, behind a home on Koch Road in Cadet, where Bequette was residing.
Bequette reportedly told police that the four-wheeler was his and that he purchased it from someone.
Another four-wheeler was located in front of the one that was confirmed stolen. The other four-wheeler was described as a 2007 Yamaha that had been reported stolen out of St. Francois County.
The report states that officers found a short barrel, bolt action .12 gauge shotgun in one of Bequette’s vehicles. The shotgun, which Bequette reportedly said was his, had a cut-off barrel and stock. The barrel measured 15.5 inches in length.
Authorities received consent to search the residence and during the search, located six firearms in the Bequette’s bedroom. The six guns were reportedly in plain view in the bedroom and included a .22 cal. Walther P22 handgun, a .22 cal. Heritage revolver, a .9mm Hi-Point, a .223 cal. Anderson rifle, and two .22 cal. Remington rifles.
The report further states that officers found narcotics inside the same bedroom as the firearms. A bag of white residue was located and tested positive for methamphetamine.
A used methamphetamine pipe, marijuana, and controlled substance pills were also reportedly discovered in the room, close to the guns.
According to the report, a 10-year-old child was inside the home with the narcotics and the firearms at the time of the search.
Bequette reportedly told investigators that the narcotics and the firearms were all his. The man was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $40,000 bond was set in the case.
Court documents state that he was arrested on June 15, 2019, for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by Washington County. He was arrested on Dec. 15, 2006, and again on July 5, 2008, in Washington County for resisting arrest. In Jefferson County, Bequette was arrested on May 25, 2005, for unlawful use of a weapon and again in June 2005 for third-degree assault.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com