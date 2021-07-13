Police allegedly find drugs, guns, stolen ATVs at Wash Co. home

Authorities received consent to search the residence and during the search, located six firearms in the Bequette’s bedroom. The six guns were reportedly in plain view in the bedroom and included a .22 cal. Walther P22 handgun, a .22 cal. Heritage revolver, a .9mm Hi-Point, a .223 cal. Anderson rifle, and two .22 cal. Remington rifles.

The report further states that officers found narcotics inside the same bedroom as the firearms. A bag of white residue was located and tested positive for methamphetamine.

A used methamphetamine pipe, marijuana, and controlled substance pills were also reportedly discovered in the room, close to the guns.

According to the report, a 10-year-old child was inside the home with the narcotics and the firearms at the time of the search.

Bequette reportedly told investigators that the narcotics and the firearms were all his. The man was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $40,000 bond was set in the case.

Court documents state that he was arrested on June 15, 2019, for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by Washington County. He was arrested on Dec. 15, 2006, and again on July 5, 2008, in Washington County for resisting arrest. In Jefferson County, Bequette was arrested on May 25, 2005, for unlawful use of a weapon and again in June 2005 for third-degree assault.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.