In the second in a two-part series about police diversity and accountability by Daily Journal owner Lee Enterprises, St. Francois County law enforcement agencies weighed in on camera use.

When George Floyd died after being held down 9½ minutes by a police officer’s knee on his neck, it was bystander video shot from the sidewalk and posted on social media that reached millions of people around the globe and sparked an intense wave of police scrutiny.

Almost a year later, as the officers faced trials, the Minneapolis police department released police body-camera footage that the public and jurors found as incriminating as the bystander video.

But just as police bodycams can incriminate, they can clear police officers from accusations of wrongdoing, Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock recently acknowledged.

“I can speak to incidents where it’s resolved complaints from citizens that were later proven to be false, thanks to the video,” he said. “And I can recall one incident where an officer was found to be out of line, and it resulted in the officer being disciplined.”

On the state level, the Missouri Highway Patrol, with 1,151 officers, requires 38 sworn personnel to wear body cameras while on duty. The patrol reported that it has 97 functioning body cameras available. Of the 1,030 cars in the state fleet, 934 are outfitted with dash cameras.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Among St. Francois County law enforcement agencies, few departments have cameras, and only one station uses dashcams.

Cameras can cost in the neighborhood of $800 apiece, apart from additional equipment and technological requirements such as software and cloud storage, which make it unaffordable for smaller and even mid-sized departments.

The police departments in Bonne Terre and Farmington, and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, do not use bodycams or dashcams.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said he was recently asked whether the department uses any bodycams, and when he said officers did not, he was faced with skepticism.

"We don't have that kind of money, and what extra money we do get, I'd rather put that money into equipment and gear to make my officers safe," he said. "I know bodycams have a certain value, but after last spring, I'd rather they be as safe as possible on the streets and buy body armor or other gear instead." Calvert was referring to the death of Lane Burns, who was fatally shot while on duty in March 2022.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said everything in the jail is recorded on cameras and the footage kept for a significant amount of time, but on the streets and in patrol cars, the cost is prohibitive for his department.

“It’s not just the cost of the bodycam, but the cost of retaining that information,” he said. “My feelings are, once you have a bodycam on and start to use it, you can't shut it off or say, 'Well, I didn't have it on that day,' or 'I forgot' — it's either all or nothing. And to retain that information — we've done some research and it's quite expensive. I'd probably have to give up some officers or some vehicles in order to get those bodycams and retain the information."

In terms of increasing accountability in the Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Bullock said, “We've promoted people to be overseers on shifts throughout the jail facility and shifts on the road, we've added some corporals and sergeants and some lieutenants, all people reporting to my chief deputy or my captain and myself, and that helps."

Park Hills Police Department reported using body cameras, and Desloge Police Department reported using both bodycams and dashcams.

Park Hills has a functioning camera for each of its 23 officers. The department said footage is generally kept for 30 days, or three years for misdemeanor cases, and five years for felony cases. Footage can be requested through Missouri's Sunshine Law. The department has no dashcams.

Of Desloge Police Department's fleet of 12 patrol cars, all but one are outfitted with dashcams, and although 10 of the 12 members of sworn officers are required to wear body cameras while on duty, the department reported having 25 bodycams available.

Jebo Bullock said the reason the number of cameras is higher than the number of officers is because many of the first wave of cameras they bought are still working, but they decided to buy new cameras to be more compatible with their dashcams. “They still work; we use them as backup if a bodycam we’re using needs to be replaced,” he said.

The archival duration of Desloge’s police camera footage varies, with some video stored permanently. The material is accessible to the public through a Missouri Sunshine Law request.

