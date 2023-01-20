Police capture one of five escaped SFC Jail inmates

Authorities have captured one of five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail on Tuesday.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Michael Wilkins, 40, had been located in Poplar Bluff and taken into custody Friday morning by officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

"Investigators began to focus on the Poplar Bluff area Thursday morning following a tip that indicated a person matching Wilkins' description was seen at a bar in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday evening," the sheriff's department said in the news release.

Officials said information led police to believe that Wilkins entered the bar alone Wednesday evening and mostly kept to himself, only drinking water.

"Witnesses felt Wilkins was behaving rather strangely, which drew their attention," the department explained. "After seeing news reports Thursday morning, witnesses reported the sighting."

Investigators reportedly obtained surveillance video from the bar, and Wilkins was positively identified, according to police. The man was taken into custody by Poplar Bluff Police at a second-hand retail store without incident and transported back to St. Francois County by officers from St. Francois County and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The other four escapees remain at large. The fugitive inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, 37; Kelly McSean, 52; Aaron Sebastian, 30; and Dakota Pace, 26.

All five escaped Tuesday evening from the St. Francois County Jail, where about 160 inmates are housed.

According to an earlier press release, the five inmates were discovered missing from the jail on Tuesday at 10 p.m. count.

Court documents allege at about 7 p.m., the inmates "utilized Cell D-1," where a sink was pulled from a wall. The inmates reportedly crawled through a void behind the sink, entered a closet on the roof, and forced entry through the closet door to the outside.

Sources say the jail cameras that would have captured video of the escape were down due to the construction projects underway at the jail.

Within 15 minutes of the escape, the group walked to Centene Corporation on Air Park Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park nearby, where the inmates rummaged through a vehicle and then stole a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags parked in the company's secured parking lot. All five inmates climbed inside the vehicle and were last seen on security footage fleeing in a southerly direction.

"All inmates discarded their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts, and white t-shirts. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt," the initial press release stated.

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department. You can report any information to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or usmarshals.gov/tips.

Tucker, McSean, and Sebastian were being housed in the jail facility after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington, where they had been in custody as sexual predators. The U.S. Marshals Office has issued a $5,000 reward for each of them.

Authorities said Tucker was in custody for a third-degree assault charge. He was previously charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis County.

Documents further state McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom, was being held in the jail on charges of committing violence against Department of Mental Health employees and endangering an employee through contact with bodily fluid. McSean was in SORTS for the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman in Boone County. Information from the sheriff's department indicated McSean identifies as a woman, but the U.S. Marshals Office identifies McSean as a male.

Sebastian was in custody for an assault charge. He was in SORTS for two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving females under the age of 10.

Pace, whose last known address is Park Hills, has a lengthy list of pending felony charges in St. Francois County, including trafficking of stolen identities, property damage, resisting arrest, stealing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Wilkins was in jail for a charge of burglary.

All five were charged Wednesday morning with the Class E felony of escape from confinement. The charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.