 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Police handle lengthy standoff in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday

  • 0
Police handle lengthy standoff situation in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday

A man is in custody following a nine-hour standoff with area law enforcement Wednesday in Iron Mountain Lake.

 File

Local authorities were on the scene of a standoff situation that lasted several hours involving an armed man in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, area law enforcement officers investigating a report of a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route N near King School Road arrived at a property on Washington Drive, according to a statement from the Iron Mountain Lake Police Department.

During the course of their investigation, the officers gained reasonable suspicion that the property owner, a man with misdemeanor and felony multiple warrants, was on the property, police said.

“As the officers approached one of the campers on the property, they were ambushed by the suspect, who was holed up inside the camper,” the department explained. “The officers were able to return fire as they sought cover for protection.”

Authorities said once additional officers arrived at the location, the scene was turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol due to the officers being involved in the firefight and for the purpose of transparency.

People are also reading…

After an approximate nine-hour standoff, the suspect reportedly surrendered and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of a wound.

The department noted that no children were present during the altercation, and no officers were seriously wounded. One officer sustained a superficial wound that did not require immediate treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is currently investigating this incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists unveil Megaraptor skeleton discovered in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News