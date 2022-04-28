Police handle lengthy standoff in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday

Local authorities were on the scene of a standoff situation that lasted several hours involving an armed man in Iron Mountain Lake Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, area law enforcement officers investigating a report of a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route N near King School Road arrived at a property on Washington Drive, according to a statement from the Iron Mountain Lake Police Department.

During the course of their investigation, the officers gained reasonable suspicion that the property owner, a man with misdemeanor and felony multiple warrants, was on the property, police said.

“As the officers approached one of the campers on the property, they were ambushed by the suspect, who was holed up inside the camper,” the department explained. “The officers were able to return fire as they sought cover for protection.”

Authorities said once additional officers arrived at the location, the scene was turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol due to the officers being involved in the firefight and for the purpose of transparency.

After an approximate nine-hour standoff, the suspect reportedly surrendered and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of a wound.

The department noted that no children were present during the altercation, and no officers were seriously wounded. One officer sustained a superficial wound that did not require immediate treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is currently investigating this incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.