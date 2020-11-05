 Skip to main content
Police identify two locals found shot to death in St. Louis
More information on shooting
 
 Bobby Radford

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified two people found shot to death Sunday in St. Louis' West End neighborhood.

David Long, 36, of Fredericktown, and Ashlyn Ketcherside, 20, of Farmington, were found just before 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bartmer Avenue. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially reported Long and Ketcherside were found inside a car, but on Wednesday said they were found outside.

David Long lived in the 1600 block of Madison Street, and Ketcherside lived in the 600 block of Cayce Avenue.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the West End neighborhood is down about 19% from the same period one year ago.

Police released no information about a suspect or motive in the killings. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tipsters who want a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

