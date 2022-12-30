 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police in Ste. Gen. Co looking for man charged with assault, kidnapping

Police in Ste Gen. looking for man charged with assault, kidnapping

Ste. Genevieve authorities seek information about the location of 60-year-old Danny Wesley Brown following an alleged assault Thursday night.

 Posted by Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Ste. Genevieve County are looking for a man charged with multiple felonies, including assault and kidnapping, after an alleged incident Thursday night.

Friday afternoon, the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office took to social media asking for information regarding the whereabouts of Danny Wesley Brown, described as a 60-year-old white male with brown eyes, standing 6 feet 4 inches, and weighing 245 pounds.

Court records list Brown's address in Perryville, and the sheriff's office said the Perry County address is the man's last known residence.

"Mr. Brown was involved in an incident in our county last night," the sheriff's office said in the post. "A report was filed and sent to the Prosecuting Attorney who petitioned the courts and a warrant was issued…"

Brown was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree kidnapping (facilitating a felony - inflicting injury - terrorizing), first-degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon. An arrest warrant has been issued for Brown with no bond set.



Police in Ste Gen. looking for man charged with assault, kidnapping

Police say Danny Wesley Brown was last seen in a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Missouri plates of 3SA-J53. The man is wanted on multiple felony charges, including assault and kidnapping.

Officials said the man was last reported traveling in the St. Louis County area and has family around Alton, Illinois. He was last seen in a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Missouri plates of 3SA-J53, according to the sheriff's office.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the agency cautioned. "If you know where Mr. Brown is located, please contact the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction or call Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

