Police investigate a reported homicide in Farmington Tuesday

Farmington Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 3:30 p.m, police were notified of a stabbing incident that occurred at 214 Pine Street Apt. 1, and responded to the scene.
When officers arrived, they observed the deceased, a 54-year-old male, sitting on the floor. The resident of the apartment, a 58-year-old male, was taken into custody.
Officers have secured the residence and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the apartment.
The investigation is still underway. More information will be released as it becomes available. At this time, no charges are filed.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.