 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate a reported homicide in Farmington Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

Police investigate a reported homicide in Farmington Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Police investigate a reported homicide in Farmington Tuesday
File

Farmington Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 3:30 p.m, police were notified of a stabbing incident that occurred at 214 Pine Street Apt. 1, and responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they observed the deceased, a 54-year-old male, sitting on the floor. The resident of the apartment, a 58-year-old male, was taken into custody.

Officers have secured the residence and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the apartment.

The investigation is still underway. More information will be released as it becomes available. At this time, no charges are filed. 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
3
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News