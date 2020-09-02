Police investigate a reported homicide in Farmington Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 3:30 p.m, police were notified of a stabbing incident that occurred at 214 Pine Street Apt. 1, and responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they observed the deceased, a 54-year-old male, sitting on the floor. The resident of the apartment, a 58-year-old male, was taken into custody.

Officers have secured the residence and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the apartment.

The investigation is still underway. More information will be released as it becomes available. At this time, no charges are filed.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

