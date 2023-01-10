Police investigating recent string of vehicle thefts

The East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) is missing a passenger bus, and thousands of dollars worth of tools after thieves reportedly visited the organization's private backlot on Parkway Drive in Park Hills on Sunday. Police said video surveillance captured the thefts and other EMAA vehicles being damaged.

EMAA is one of several recent theft victims in a string of related instances, and authorities believe multiple individuals could be involved. Officials are looking for information leading to the person or persons responsible.

EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey said the burglary occurred Sunday morning, with the suspects returning to the property a second time a few hours later in another stolen automobile.

At about 8:33 a.m. on Sunday, McCrorey said EMAA’s security cameras captured a person driving a stolen Ford F-250 truck into the agency’s private backlot.

The male could reportedly be seen on video breaking out windows of EMAA vehicles, prying open trailers/campers, and stealing tools used by the non-profit organization for maintenance on area homes. McCrorey estimated the stolen tools to be valued at $3,000-$4,000.

According to police, a passenger bus donated to EMAA for use in transporting residents of their community shelter was taken by the criminals.

Staff at EMAA reported that the person returned to the property around 12:15 p.m., this time driving a Toyota 4Runner SUV.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said the subjects responsible for stealing the bus left a stolen Ford F-250 truck in EMAA’s parking lot and left the lot in a stolen SUV, a Toyota 4Runner. The SUV was later recovered in the area of Wash and Watts streets in Park Hills, according to the chief. He said officers found the Toyota with license plates stolen from a local church. McFarland noted that the church had recently reported a van and trailer stolen. Police later recovered the van in Wortham.

McFarland said things got more convoluted as officers took a report of a stolen green Ford F-250, different from the one left at EMAA’s lot. The second Ford truck was reportedly taken from the church adjacent to the Park Hills address where the Toyota 4Runner was found.

“That F-250 was involved in stealing a blue Ford Explorer in Bonne Terre on video,” the chief explained. “Then that blue Ford Explorer was pulled over, and the driver was arrested in Sauget, Illinois. And inside that Explorer were items that belonged to the gentleman that had the first F-250 stolen from the church.

“Basically, what I’m saying is it links all these thefts together,” McFarland added. So far, the chief said they have recovered the Toyota 4Runner, one of the two Ford F-250 trucks, along with another vehicle.

“So we have recovered three vehicles, two of which were stolen out of Jefferson County from the same person at the same time,” he said. “So there's obviously a theft ring going on. There are multiple people involved.

“The one person that was arrested [in Sauget, Illinois] had an address out of Cahokia, Illinois,” McFarland mentioned. “And there's a detective from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department who's going to go up and speak to him tomorrow (Thursday).

“It's been kind of a joint effort from all of our local agencies, which is fantastic because we've all been hit by these guys,” he said. “So it's nice when we all work together and share information and try to get these resolved for these victims.”

McFarland urged anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122 or through Central Dispatch at 431-3131.