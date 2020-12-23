Police investigating reports of broken vehicle windows

The Farmington Police Department is investigating several reports of rocks being thrown through vehicle windows throughout the city on Tuesday night.

Police Chief Rick Baker commented on the incident and others that are ongoing throughout the area.

“We’ve had several complaints about windows being broken out,” he said. “It’s not located in a certain area in town, it’s kind of sporadic all over town.

"Once we get a report, we’re looking to see if there might be any video surveillance. We are working with other law enforcement agencies in the area.”

Baker noted that property damage from paintballs and eggs have been happening for the last couple of weeks in Farmington and other towns in the area, including Park Hills and Desloge.

“We’re still contacting other agencies to see if they’ve had any windows broken out,” he said.

Baker said if anyone has any information concerning property damage, contact any law enforcement agency in the area or call Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

