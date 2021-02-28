Police investigating Saturday night shooting in SFC

An investigation is under way after a reported shooting at a gathering in St. Francois County on Saturday night.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, an altercation occurred at a gathering of several people on Highway OO near Highway DD, south of Farmington.

The disagreement reportedly escalated and several shots were fired, wounding one of the people.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said the gunshot victim was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The sheriff noted the victim's condition was not yet confirmed, but he said he believed the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Bullock said St. Francois County detectives and officers were conducting interviews and collecting evidence Sunday afternoon.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

