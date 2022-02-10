 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Local man charged after making bomb threat in St. Louis County

Man charged with making terrorist threat

Randy Brown, 55, of St. Francois County, was charged with making a terrorist threat on Feb. 7 at a St. Louis County Catholic Church.

 St. Louis County Jail

A St. Francois County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up a school at a church campus in south St. Louis County on Monday.

Randy A. Brown, 55, of Leadwood, was charged on Monday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree terrorist threat, court records show.

Police said that employees of Assumption Catholic Church in unincorporated south St. Louis County told them Brown came to the church's campus on Mattis Road on Monday asking for help.

When employees asked what he needed, Brown became upset, and threatened to harm himself and others and to blow up the school next door.

The Assumption Parish School, which is on the church's campus, went into lockdown because of the alleged threats, court records show.

Brown was arrested near the campus. A judge set his bail at $50,000, cash only.

