Update: Police have spoken to one of the persons of interest captured in the surveillance video. As previously reported, the two people were not accused. Contact was sought by police in an effort to collect more information, the citizen fully cooperated and both were cleared. Anyone with leads on the property stolen from the Cypress Street residence can call Park Hills Police at 573-431-3122.

The Park Hills Police Department is looking for information about property stolen from a house on Cypress Street.

The homeowners have reported multiple thefts over the last few years where the perpetrators managed to get away with several thousands of dollars in property.

Property that has been stolen from the residence over time has included two vehicles, $10,000 worth of tools, and, most recently, $2,000 worth of softball equipment belonging to the homeowner’s 11-year-old daughter.

According to the victim, one of the stolen vehicles — a Ford F150 — was reportedly located a year ago by the U.S. Forestry Service burned alongside other vehicles in the area of Palmer.

The other vehicle stolen from the property was a Jeep which was found in Leadwood. When located, the Jeep had used syringes inside. A checkbook had been taken from the vehicle.

A stolen softball jersey was recently found in the Desloge Walmart parking lot.

