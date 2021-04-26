Police looking for suspect following pursuit

Authorities in Washington County are searching for a subject involved in a pursuit Sunday that led to injuries for an officer.

The department asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Central Dispatch at 573-438-0040.

The Potosi Police Department said in a statement that one of the department’s officers attempted to stop a dark-colored Jeep Liberty for a traffic violation on Sunday night.

The vehicle failed to yield and continued out of the city onto Highway E. After a short distance, the vehicle stopped.

As the officer called out the information and was about to exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it. The suspect then fled the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate. The officer involved was treated at the hospital and released early Monday morning.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

