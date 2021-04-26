 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for suspect following pursuit
0 comments
alert top story

Police looking for suspect following pursuit

{{featured_button_text}}
Police looking for suspect following pursuit

An officer sustains injuries after his patrol car was rammed during a pursuit in Washington County Sunday night.

 Potosi Police Department

Authorities in Washington County are searching for a subject involved in a pursuit Sunday that led to injuries for an officer.

The department asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Central Dispatch at 573-438-0040.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Potosi Police Department said in a statement that one of the department’s officers attempted to stop a dark-colored Jeep Liberty for a traffic violation on Sunday night.

The vehicle failed to yield and continued out of the city onto Highway E. After a short distance, the vehicle stopped.

As the officer called out the information and was about to exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it. The suspect then fled the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate. The officer involved was treated at the hospital and released early Monday morning.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News