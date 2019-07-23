{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged after assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Gilliland

 SFCSD

A man has been charged after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday.

Cody Gilliland, 24, of Park Hills, has been charged with felony domestic assault in the third degree. Gilliland is currently out on a $20,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement by Park Hills Lt. Doug Bowles, on Wednesday Gilliland got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend. The document states that the woman was three months pregnant.

The report states that Gilliland pushed the woman several times, threw her against a dresser and then threw her onto the bed where he held her down. The woman stated that Gilliland told her “he could just kill her.”

She said Gilliland took her phone and threw it out the window where it shattered on the concrete below.

When the woman got away, she was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment of a dislocated shoulder.

Gilliland was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County Jail where he was served with a warrant. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

