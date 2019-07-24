A Washington County man is in custody after authorities say he led Desloge Police on a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.
Jeremy Gossett, 39, of Mineral Point, has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause statement by Desloge Officer Joshua Crider, on Wednesday while on patrol, he noticed a truck traveling at a high rate of speed.
The report notes that a computer check revealed that the license plate on the truck was not registered. Crider attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The court document states that the driver failed to yield to emergency lights and led the officer on a pursuit and failed to yield to traffic signals. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips that were successful in stopping the truck at the intersection of Highway 32 and Davis Crossing Road about five miles outside Park Hills.
The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. The suspect was identified as Gossett and had in his possession a syringe, a spoon with residue, and a straw. In addition, Gossett was found to be in possession of a .22 caliber pistol.
Gossett was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance on June 20, 2018, making it a felony for him to possess a firearm. Gossett was serving probation on a suspended execution of a 10-year sentence.
Gossett also pleaded guilty to felony stealing of $750 or more in January of 2019 in Washington County and received probation for a seven-year suspended execution of sentence for that charge.
