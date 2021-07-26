 Skip to main content
Police respond to altercation at raceway Saturday
A reported physical altercation at the St. Francois County Raceway lef two people injured Saturday night.  

Area law enforcement agencies were dispatched to a physical altercation Saturday night at the St. Francois County Raceway that reportedly left two people injured.

Officers with the Park Hills Police Department were dispatched to the raceway at 9:18 p.m., according to Police Chief Richard McFarland.

The chief said they received a call that 50-100 people were fighting, but the number of people involved in the incident was actually less than 25. He said two people involved were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

McFarland added that criminal charges related to the altercation would be sought against some of the individuals involved. As of press time, the prosecutor's office reported that it had not received a report.

