Police respond to shooting incident

Police officers in Park Hills responded to a shooting incident Thursday night.

According to a statement released on social media by the Park Hills Police Department, at approximately 10:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to assist EMS with a medical call at a residence on the 400 block of Hampton Avenue.

As officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that there had been shots fired at that location and that someone had been shot. The statement notes that officers encountered a female who had in fact been shot and they sent her to an awaiting ambulance in a safer location so that they could deal with the suspect.

Officers were then quickly able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without any further incident.

“At no time were officers shot at or engaged in a shootout with the suspect as stated on numerous Facebook posts,” the department’s statement explains. “This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed yet.