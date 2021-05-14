Police scan ground for clues in reopened murder investigation

"We are hopeful that the technologies available today that were not developed in 1989 will assist in finding a resolution to this case," the office said in a previous statement.

Investigators are hoping that technologies like DNR Field Services Unit's GPR deployed Thursday might uncover valuable evidence to be used in charging those responsible for Martin's murder.

Martin was 29 years old when his life was cut short after an incident near the since-closed Coal Bin Tavern on Division Street.

The Bonne Terre father was found on Mound Street lying on the sidewalk and appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from being struck with a blunt object, according to Daily Journal reports at the time.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with Martin's murder. However, three days before the man was to be tried in court, the second-degree murder charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney at the time due to insufficient evidence.

The previously charged man is reportedly not a suspect in the new investigation. After the murder charge was dismissed against the man, the prosecutor at the time was quoted saying, "this case is not ended by any stretch of the imagination."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

