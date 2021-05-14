Police scan ground for clues in reopened murder investigation

The investigation into the 1989 murder of Jimmy Wade Martin continues as officials searched for potential evidence this week in the area where the Bonne Terre man lived.
On Thursday, Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Special Unit personnel, along with agents from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, canvassed the yard of a residence on C Street in Bonne Terre.
Using DNR Field Services Unit's ground-penetrating radar (GPR), investigators were able to search below the ground for potential buried evidence that may link a suspect, or suspects, to the murder.
The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, in conjunction with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), reopened the 32-year-old homicide case in February. The prosecutor's office urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact St. Francois County Det. Lt. Matt Wampler at 573-431-2777 or MSHP Lt. Donnie Crump at 573-431-0176 ext. 4305.
Martin was killed in Bonne Terre a short distance from a tavern in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 1989.
When announcing the homicide case would be reopened, the prosecutor's office explained that new leads had emerged and investigators would continue to work diligently to unearth information that could lead to charging the person responsible for Martin's death.
"We are hopeful that the technologies available today that were not developed in 1989 will assist in finding a resolution to this case," the office said in a previous statement.
Investigators are hoping that technologies like DNR Field Services Unit's GPR deployed Thursday might uncover valuable evidence to be used in charging those responsible for Martin's murder.
Martin was 29 years old when his life was cut short after an incident near the since-closed Coal Bin Tavern on Division Street.
The Bonne Terre father was found on Mound Street lying on the sidewalk and appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from being struck with a blunt object, according to Daily Journal reports at the time.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with Martin's murder. However, three days before the man was to be tried in court, the second-degree murder charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney at the time due to insufficient evidence.
The previously charged man is reportedly not a suspect in the new investigation. After the murder charge was dismissed against the man, the prosecutor at the time was quoted saying, "this case is not ended by any stretch of the imagination."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com