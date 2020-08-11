You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police search for murder suspect out of Iron County
0 comments
breaking top story

Police search for murder suspect out of Iron County

{{featured_button_text}}
Police search for murder suspect out of Iron County

Kelley

 Courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office

Iron County authorities are searching for an Annapolis man charged with a murder that took place early Tuesday morning. McCoy Kelley, who is about 20 years old, remains at large. 

Authorities advise not to approach the man, he is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on Kelley’s location is asked to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-7051, or call 911. The investigation is being conducted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to a press release by Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Iron County deputies were called to a Vulcan, Missouri, residence for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 30-year-old male, identified as William (Billy) Shy.

Witnesses said Shy opened the door to the residence and was shot by Kelley.

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison removed the body and an autopsy is being performed.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder and armed criminal action have been issued for Kelley.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

SORTS inmate charged
Crime and Courts

SORTS inmate charged

An inmate at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington has been charged with the alleged rape of a…

Offender death at FCC
Crime and Courts

Offender death at FCC

  • Updated

Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, has issued a news release regarding the death of a prisoner…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News