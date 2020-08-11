Police search for murder suspect out of Iron County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iron County authorities are searching for an Annapolis man charged with a murder that took place early Tuesday morning. McCoy Kelley, who is about 20 years old, remains at large.

Authorities advise not to approach the man, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Kelley’s location is asked to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-7051, or call 911. The investigation is being conducted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to a press release by Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Iron County deputies were called to a Vulcan, Missouri, residence for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 30-year-old male, identified as William (Billy) Shy.

Witnesses said Shy opened the door to the residence and was shot by Kelley.

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison removed the body and an autopsy is being performed.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder and armed criminal action have been issued for Kelley.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.