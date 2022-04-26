Police seek info about break-ins at Lee Mechanical, Ameren substation

Authorities in Park Hills are looking for information as they investigate instances of break-ins and property damage at a local business and at an Ameren electric substation.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said the latest occurrence happened at Lee Mechanical Contractors on Industrial Drive just after midnight in the early Tuesday morning hours.

The suspect could be seen on the business’s surveillance camera using a blunt object to break through the glass on the front door. After the glass is broken, the man is seen walking away from the entrance.

The surveillance footage was posted to the Park Hills Police Department’s Facebook page and has been shared by hundreds of people.

McFarland said the incident is being investigated along with two other recent reports involving property damage with nothing stolen.

The chief explained that the Ameren Electric substation on 700 Marty Dr. had been broken into last Thursday and possibly again sometime Monday night — it was unclear, the chief indicated, whether two break-ins occurred or whether further damage from the Thursday break-in was discovered as workers began making repairs.

McFarland said property damage at the substation was extensive. The intruder reportedly broke into the station’s motor operator cabinets and potential fuse boxes. The chief said the police report indicated the intruder had cut wires, leaving the station unable to transfer.

Ameren reportedly told police it would take three employees eight hours to repair the three motor operators.

In one of the reports, McFarland noted that repair costs for the damage were estimated to be $1,800. He said the repair costs for the other damage reported would amount to $14,132.

McFarland asked that anyone with any information regarding the damages contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

