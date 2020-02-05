{{featured_button_text}}
Police seek man charged in sexual assaults

Horton

 Provided by Park Hills Police Department

Authorities are looking for a man charged Wednesday in connection with allegations of sexual assault involving children.

David Horton, 55, of Park Hills, has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15, two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 12 years-of-age, enticement or an attempted enticement of a child, and tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, an officer was contacted by the Children's Division regarding allegations that Horton had committed sexual assault against three children.

During an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center on Jan. 31, a 10-year-old girl reported that several weeks prior to the interview, Horton made her and two other children undress in his room. The child indicated that Horton then touched all three of the children's private area with his hand and also said that he told her not to tell anyone what had happened.

The young child reportedly indicated that Horton exposed his genitals to her and the other children and ask them to touch his private area; however, she stated that they did not comply with his request. She also stated that Horton had performed a sexual act on her.

The other two children mentioned in the report are scheduled for their own interviews at the Children's Advocacy Center, which had yet to take place at the time of the officer's report.

The report states that, following the interview with the child reporting the alleged crimes, the officer spoke with members of Horton's family who recalled an incident in which they witnessed a young girl straddling Horton on his bed and the two were "humping each other." They further reported incidents in which Horton was observed tickling the girl and the two other children in their private areas.

The officer attempted to speak with Horton but states in the report that the man has been avoiding efforts to contact him. The officer was informed by family members that Horton was hiding out in a cabin and had recently gotten his gun out of a pawn shop. It was confirmed that Horton had gotten a Beretta handgun out of pawn shop on Jan. 27, the same day officers received the report from the Children's Division.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officers were still looking for Horton and Park Hills Det. Craig Newberry created a social media post asking for information leading to the man's whereabouts.

The post states that Horton has been seen driving a red Jeep Compass with Missouri License plates, HF7 H9K.

Anyone who has seen Horton or can provide information regarding the man's location is asked to notify the police immediately at 573-431-3122 or 573-431-3131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

