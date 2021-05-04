Police standoff in Bonne Terre ends peacefully

Police were at a residence on South Long Street in Bonne Terre for more than three hours Tuesday evening, handling a situation involving a man who had barricaded himself inside and refused to cooperate with the authorities.

According to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, officers were dispatched to the man's location after reports were made that he had made social media posts about him killing a dog earlier in the day. The reports were that the man was inside the South Long residence, armed and refusing to come out.

Calvert said he arrived on the scene at about 5:45 p.m. and was serving as part of the command and control point during the incident. He said troopers and negotiators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were there. The chief said units on the scene were weighing their options when the man came outside.

"He came back out in the front yard and started screaming and hollering," said Calvert. "I made contact with him. He said, 'sure. I'll talk to you.' And he would still talk to [another Bonne Terre officer]. So we got him in the house. He did have a loaded gun on the coffee table, and he started to go for the gun, and we secured him."

