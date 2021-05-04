Police standoff in Bonne Terre ends peacefully

Police were at a residence on South Long Street in Bonne Terre for more than three hours Tuesday evening, handling a situation involving a man who had barricaded himself inside and refused to cooperate with the authorities.
According to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, officers were dispatched to the man's location after reports were made that he had made social media posts about him killing a dog earlier in the day. The reports were that the man was inside the South Long residence, armed and refusing to come out.
Calvert said he arrived on the scene at about 5:45 p.m. and was serving as part of the command and control point during the incident. He said troopers and negotiators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were there. The chief said units on the scene were weighing their options when the man came outside.
"He came back out in the front yard and started screaming and hollering," said Calvert. "I made contact with him. He said, 'sure. I'll talk to you.' And he would still talk to [another Bonne Terre officer]. So we got him in the house. He did have a loaded gun on the coffee table, and he started to go for the gun, and we secured him."
The chief said it took several officers to apprehend the man inside the house. During the incident, police had several surrounding streets blocked off as part of a secure perimeter surrounding the scene. No one else was reportedly inside the residence at the time. The man was not injured but was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for a psychiatric evaluation. No injuries were reported to anyone involved. Authorities were at the home until about 8 p.m.
Along with the shotgun on the coffee table, which was loaded, police found a .22 caliber firearm and BB guns that were reportedly not readily available. Calvert said the main concern was the loaded shotgun on the coffee table but noted that he never saw the man threaten himself or officers with the gun.
The chief said he appreciated the valuable assistance from area emergency personnel and couldn't have asked for a better outcome to the situation.
"We staged EMS. I staged [firefighters] at the station. We had everything covered," said Calvert. "We cordoned off the block around it and had everybody go inside their house or leave. The streets were all closed, and we just followed protocol.
"The Highway Patrol assisted, and they were a big help," he added. "I want to thank them, as well the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com