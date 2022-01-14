Politte charged with murder

A Potosi man has been charged with murder in connection with the March death of Christian Hildebrandt.

Derek A. Politte, 58, of Potosi, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the March 11 stabbing death of 28-year-old Hildebrandt of Potosi.

His bond was set at $1 million. His arraignment is set for Tuesday in Washington County before Associate Circuit Judge Troy Hyde.

According to the probable cause statement, Hildebrandt’s body was found in a wooded area near a residence on Trucker Road outside Fletcher on March 11. His pocket knife was found near him.

Politte told authorities he picked up Hildebrandt from his residence in Potosi and they made a couple stops before going to a residence on Trucker Road to move a washing machine. Politte and two individuals who were present at that residence told police that Hildebrandt got upset and left the house at noon and headed south on Trucker Road.

The probable cause statement states, “A Facebook message was sent from Hildebrandt to his mother stating, ‘Help me please left with Derek Policy’ which was time stamped at 12:11 hours. Talk to text functions on cellular devices will commonly replace the word Politte with the word Policy.”

The mother called police after her son didn’t call her back.

A deputy found the body on a trail off Trucker Road. An autopsy found two knife wounds on the neck.

When one of the witnesses at the residence was re-interviewed on Dec. 21, he told police that Politte left the residence for 10 minutes to look for Hildebrandt. He said he didn’t see the man for 10 minutes. The man also said that Politte was there to discuss selling meth.

Shortly after the murder, Hildebrandt’s mother, Kimberly Dodd Little took to social media and later to St. Louis media when an arrest wasn’t made. She said the sheriff’s department initially dismissed the murder as a suicide and she could not get information about the case.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol filed the complaint and probable cause statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1