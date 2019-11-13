Poplar Bluff man racks up 29 charges in Washington County

A Poplar Bluff man is facing a list of charges after allegedly stealing multiple firearms, two vehicles, and other property worth more than $50,000 from a disabled military veteran in Washington County.
Maxwell Morelan, 28, has been charged with 29 felonies including one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, 12 felony counts of receiving stolen property, and 14 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy S. Rion of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 2, Morelan unlawfully entered a residence on Highway 47 sometime between the hours of 7:30 and 10 a.m. where he reportedly stole multiple items including several firearms and two vehicles — a 2019 Honda Talon side-by-side and a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Later on the same day, Morelan reportedly went back to the residence between 3 and 5 p.m. where he’s alleged to have stolen even more property from the victim.
All totaled, the statement lists 14 stolen firearms ranging in value from $300 to $1,600. The two stolen vehicles are listed with a combined value of $29,000 and other items stolen including tools, a gun cabinet, and crossbow are valued at approximately $2,580.
Morelan was apprehended after the victim received a tip online. Authorities say the man created a post on social media telling people about the burglary. Several people reportedly reached out to the man and he received a picture of his motorcycle sitting under a carport.
The victim also reportedly received pictures of Morelan holding two of the stolen firearms while displaying his middle finger to the camera.
The investigation led to a residence on Pond Creek Road near Highway 47, where the side-by-side was located parked behind the residence in a wooded area. When the Talon was located, the deputy reports that he noticed the side-by-side had been spray-painted white and he found cans of empty spray paint still in the vehicle. He also observed a carport in the front yard, however, he did not locate the motorcycle at that time.
At the residence, the deputy made contact with a man who stated that Morelan had asked if he could stay the night for a couple of nights, to which the man had agreed. The man told the deputy that Morelan came to his residence in the side-by-side and had multiple firearms with him. He also stated that he helped Morelan carry the stolen items into his residence, where they were stashed in his bedroom.
The man explained to the deputy that he had met Morelan in prison and that's how they know each other. He told the deputy that Morelan had left on the motorcycle and was coming back soon for the stolen items. He further stated that when Morelan left, he took all the firearms that were left at the residence and hid them under a shed outside.
All of the stolen property was reportedly located with the exception of a Smith and Wesson .357 handgun, a .22 cal. S&W Ladysmith pistol, and a Rock Island .45 ACP.
Morelan was located on the stolen motorcycle by the Poplar Bluff Police Department on Thursday. Officers arrested Morelan and located the rest of the stolen firearms on his person.
Before being arrested, Morelan was reportedly seen in multiple parts of St. Francois County driving the side-by-side.
Morelan was booked into the Washington County Jail on Friday where he’s currently being held on a $100,000 bond.
Morelan has multiple prior convictions for felony assault and felony theft. He has received probation and has had that probation revoked, resulting in prison time, according to the complaint. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Butler County at the time of the crime.
