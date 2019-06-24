{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

At about 5 p.m. Monday deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a pipe bomb in the French Village area.

According to Sheriff Dan Bullock, a Goose Creek officer made a traffic stop and called for a K-9 unit to investigate what he thought to be a pipe bomb in the vehicle.

Bullock said that the K-9 picked up on a bomb and the deputies requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad.

As of 7:45 p.m., they were still on the scene awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad.

This is an ongoing story and more information will be provided as details emerge.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments