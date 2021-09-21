Potosi burglary suspect apprehended and charged

An area man has been arrested and charged in Washington County after allegedly hiding inside a Potosi business and waiting for the store to close before stealing guns and tools on Sunday.

Gregory Allen Snyder, 42, of Bismarck, has been charged with first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, felony stealing, felony property damage, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Snyder entered Dickey Bub on Sunday, located at 708 E. High St., during business hours and hid in the warehouse under boxes. The business then closed to the public, and the man reportedly remained inside while management and other employees closed and secured the store for the day.

The report states that after all the store’s employees left, Snyder disabled the camera system by unplugging it from the office area and began to cause damage to the glass gun case as well as the cables securing the firearms.

The man then reportedly began removing 13 long guns from the store along with chain saws, weed trimmers, chop saws, soda, and other items from the rear of the business.