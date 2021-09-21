Potosi burglary suspect apprehended and charged

An area man has been arrested and charged in Washington County after allegedly hiding inside a Potosi business and waiting for the store to close before stealing guns and tools on Sunday.
Gregory Allen Snyder, 42, of Bismarck, has been charged with first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, felony stealing, felony property damage, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Snyder entered Dickey Bub on Sunday, located at 708 E. High St., during business hours and hid in the warehouse under boxes. The business then closed to the public, and the man reportedly remained inside while management and other employees closed and secured the store for the day.
The report states that after all the store’s employees left, Snyder disabled the camera system by unplugging it from the office area and began to cause damage to the glass gun case as well as the cables securing the firearms.
The man then reportedly began removing 13 long guns from the store along with chain saws, weed trimmers, chop saws, soda, and other items from the rear of the business.
Once outside, the report states Snyder caused damage to the rear fence by cutting it and pulling it away so he could remove the items from the property. The man then reportedly staged items behind the building near the wood line of the parking lot of Red Wing Shoes.
A Potosi officer later stopped Snyder, reportedly driving a 2002 Buick Regal and allegedly wearing the same clothing that police saw on video surveillance captured during the reported burglary.
At the time of the traffic stop, police had not yet identified Snyder as the burglary suspect. However, Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum said the case might not have come together so quickly had the traffic stop not occurred.
Early Monday morning, at 1:18 a.m., a Potosi officer on patrol noticed a dolly in the grassy area between Dickey Bub and Red Wing Shoe Company. After determining a burglary had taken place, officers investigated further and identified Snyder as the suspect.
The Potosi Police Department posted photos of the man on social media, asking for anyone with information regarding his location to contact authorities. Snyder was later apprehended in Bismarck.
Snyder was booked at the Washington County Jail on Monday, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case. The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Snyder has a prior conviction for resisting arrest and failed to turn himself in for his shock jail time while on probation in that matter.
Records show that the man is on felony probation for a stealing case in Madison County; and has two pending felony drug charges in St. Francois County, for which he is currently free on bond.
A press release from the Potosi Police Department indicated that additional charges could be forthcoming.
“I would like to thank the Mineral Area Drug Task Force, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assisting in locating and apprehending the suspect,” said Gum.
