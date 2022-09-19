Potosi man charged after alleged hit-and-run seriously injures a child

Felony charges have been filed in Washington County against an area driver accused of hitting a 12-year-old child with his vehicle at a crosswalk last week and leaving the scene. The child reportedly sustained serious injuries in the collision. Authorities said the incident was captured on video and the man smelled of alcohol during his arrest.

Joseph William Doss, 57, of Potosi, has been charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident - physical injury, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Doss was alone and driving a red 2005 Ford Ranger on Friday. The report states the man was recorded on video failing to stop at a crosswalk at the intersection of South Mine Street and West Jefferson Street in Potosi, striking a 12-year-old juvenile.

Per the report, Doss struck the juvenile with the front of his truck, causing the child to be "thrown into a ditch." In the video, the report states Doss is seen looking in front of his vehicle in the direction of the juvenile as he struck him. After the man reportedly hit the 12-year-old, he allegedly failed to stop and check on the child and proceeded to drive south on Mine Street to his address about a mile away.

When Doss arrived at his home, the report states he hid his truck behind the house so it could not be seen from the road. It was later discovered that the truck was displaying plates belonging to another vehicle, according to police.

During a police interview, the report states Doss said at about noon on Friday, he was at a friend's house where he consumed two 12-ounce Bud Light beers. The man reportedly told police that after leaving his friend's house, he went to Mineral Point to pick up tools from another friend's house before going home.

Doss reportedly explained that the route he took home was Highway 8 to Mine Street, where he made a left turn by the sheriff's office and proceeded toward Jefferson Street. The man allegedly said that at the intersection of Mine and Jefferson Streets, he saw that he struck an orange or yellow colored object, what he described as a shirt or a bag, and noticed it fly up over the passenger side of his truck, but did not stop to check what it was.

Throughout the interview, the report states Doss kept saying he did not mean or intend to strike the juvenile. Doss was arrested at 6:32 p.m. on Friday, and an officer noted in the report that the man had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.

Doss was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $60,000 bond has been set in the case.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Doss has two previous convictions for DWI and a third conviction for excessive blood alcohol content (BAC).