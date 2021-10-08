Potosi man charged after alleged pursuit, crash, and assault

A pursuit reportedly began when the deputy got behind the vehicle with lights and sirens activated. The report states the van failed to yield and continued westbound on Highway 8, traveling at speeds of 70-80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy reported that the driver began swerving, repeatedly hitting his brakes (brake checking), attempting to cause an accident. The vehicle then slowed and turned into Reed Lumber Co. parking lot, where it struck a barrier device on the lot, causing the van to go "off-center."

The report states the deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to get the driver out of the van, but the man accelerated again, nearly striking the deputy in the process. The man fled the accident scene at the lumber company and turned onto Highway 8, this time heading eastbound toward Potosi.

The pursuit reportedly continued with the man driving at high speeds on Highway 8 and eventually slowing down close to Ridgeway Road. The van was smoking, and the pursuing deputy believed that it may have had a critical malfunction. The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to run but tripped and fell.

The deputy reported he drew his department-issued sidearm and gave verbal commands for Scott to get on the ground, but the man reportedly refused to comply.