Potosi man charged after alleged pursuit, crash, and assault

A man faces multiple charges in Washington County this week after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen minivan and attempting to hit a deputy before crashing the vehicle.
Brian Herbert Scott, 44, of Potosi, was charged on Tuesday with seven criminal counts, including third-degree assault - special victim, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting a lawful stop - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to a person, resisting an arrest, leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident, careless and imprudent driving, and DWI.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning, a deputy saw Scott on Highway 8, just west of Redbud Cemetery, driving a white Dodge Grand Caravan. The vehicle reportedly matched the description of a suspect vehicle related to a disturbance call at a Feather Road residence to which other units were responding. Police were seeking the suspect from that disturbance for an alleged assault.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the van and reported seeing the vehicle pull into a driveway and sit behind a barn. The deputy pulled into the connected portion of the driveway and activated his emergency lights. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as Scott, then reportedly accelerated toward the deputy and his patrol unit.
Fearing for his life, the deputy stated he produced his department-issued sidearm and pointing it at the van, which then swerved onto Highway 8 heading westbound.
A pursuit reportedly began when the deputy got behind the vehicle with lights and sirens activated. The report states the van failed to yield and continued westbound on Highway 8, traveling at speeds of 70-80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The deputy reported that the driver began swerving, repeatedly hitting his brakes (brake checking), attempting to cause an accident. The vehicle then slowed and turned into Reed Lumber Co. parking lot, where it struck a barrier device on the lot, causing the van to go "off-center."
The report states the deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to get the driver out of the van, but the man accelerated again, nearly striking the deputy in the process. The man fled the accident scene at the lumber company and turned onto Highway 8, this time heading eastbound toward Potosi.
The pursuit reportedly continued with the man driving at high speeds on Highway 8 and eventually slowing down close to Ridgeway Road. The van was smoking, and the pursuing deputy believed that it may have had a critical malfunction. The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to run but tripped and fell.
The deputy reported he drew his department-issued sidearm and gave verbal commands for Scott to get on the ground, but the man reportedly refused to comply.
The report states that Scott started approaching the deputy, who struck him and assisted him to the ground. The man reportedly continued to resist arrest, and a physical altercation began between the man and the deputy. During this altercation, the man allegedly kicked the deputy in the chest and attempted to strike him with his hands. The man was eventually taken into custody. The deputy sustained a laceration to his elbow during the altercation.
Scott was transported to the Washington County Jail and read his Maranda Rights at 1:20 a.m., according to police.
A deputy asked Scott about the incident, and he reportedly stated that he did not want to go back to jail. He said he was not trying to hit the deputy earlier but wanted to get away from him. The man reportedly mentioned that he did see the deputy's emergency flashing lights but still continued to drive toward him.
The report states that Scott denied using any drugs but later changed his statement. The man reportedly admitted to using "speed" (a street name for methamphetamine) and went into detail about how he used the meth. He allegedly clarified that he used the methamphetamine "a while ago," saying he used a quarter gram by injecting the substance.
During the police interview, the report states Scott also admitted to being armed with a pocket knife during the felony offense and went into detail about how he could have used the knife if he wanted.
Police investigation after the pursuit revealed that the van belonged to a man who knew Scott through a relative but did not permit him to use the vehicle. The van's owner estimated the value of the vehicle between $7,000 and $8,000.
Scott was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case.
The criminal complaint filed in the case notes that Scott was recently placed on felony probation for stealing and faces seven years on that case. The filing further indicates that the man was placed on bench probation in July for trespassing in Washington County. Scott is also on probation in Jefferson County for the felonies of possessing a controlled substance and second-degree assault.
A review of Scott's criminal history showed that he has previously been charged in Missouri with counts of possession of burglar tools, endangering the welfare of a child, felony abuse of a child, domestic assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine or methamphetamine), and multiple counts of second-degree assault and possession of controlled substances.
The criminal history also showed previous charges out of Maryland for offenses including assault, fraud, credit card theft, possessing forged prescriptions, issuing forged prescriptions, concealment of a dangerous weapon, and animal cruelty.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com