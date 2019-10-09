{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged in secret shower video case

Bust

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Washington County man is charged with invasion of privacy after allegedly placing a recording device in a women’s locker room of a Doe Run Company facility.

Joseph Bust, 54, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with felony invasion of privacy.

According to a probable cause statement by Lt. Randall Martin of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 12, Bust placed an iPhone inside a locker in the women's shower room located at the Mine #29 site on Wells Road in Washington County. Bust had adjusted the iPhone so it would record video through a small hole in the locker.

It further states Bust then activated the recording feature on the iPhone and is visible in the video leaving the shower room. A short time later, the video captured by the iPhone shows a woman entering the shower room, undressing and getting into the shower. Also seen in the video was another woman. The second woman was seen walking back and forth while the first woman was showering. The second woman seen in the video then located the iPhone in her locker which was also captured on the video from the hidden iPhone.

Martin reported that he conducted an interview with a human resources representative for the Doe Run Company, who advised him that during Bust’s termination from the company, she asked him why he had set up the recording. Bust reportedly told her he was attempting to get a nude photo of the victim.

Bust was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond Monday and posted bond the same day. While released on bond, he is ordered to have no contact with the victims in this case.

The complaint filed in Washington County court on Monday states that Bust has a previous conviction for statutory rape in 1988.

If convicted of the charge, Bust could face between two and four years in prison.

