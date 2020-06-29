Potosi man sentenced in shooting

The man then got back into his vehicle and fled from the scene, calling 911 and driving to the Washington County Hospital. He was stabilized at Washington County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.

Deputies responded to the hospital to gather information and determined where the shooting occurred. Deputies headed to O’nan’s residence and upon their arrival, the man, identified by the victim as O’nan, was seen standing outside.

A search warrant was served at the address. During the search, officers found one loaded Marlin semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle; one loaded Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun; 20 12-gauge shotgun shells; 14 .22 caliber bullets; and one glass jar of marijuana.

According to court documents, the suspect was a convicted felon in the States of Florida and Kentucky. He has been arrested in the past for burglary, sexual abuse, and manufacturing methamphetamine.

O’nan was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of unlawful use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As part of Wednesday’s plea, O’nan pleaded guilty to just one of the first-degree assault charges from the original complaint. As part of the sentence, O’nan must serve 85% of his 15-year prison term before being eligible for parole.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

