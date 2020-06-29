Potosi man sentenced in shooting

A sentencing hearing was held for a man involved in a shooting in February outside Potosi.
Jeffery O’nan, 49, of Potosi, appeared in Washington County Court Wednesday, where he entered a guilty plea to one count of the Class A felony of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to spend 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
A press release issued by the Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen following the incident stated that on Feb. 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Washington County deputies were advised that a shooting had occurred on Highway 185, and the victim was driving himself to the hospital in Potosi.
According to a probable cause statement, O’nan made a homemade barrier of tires, barrels, and wood pallets. When the victim of the incident was driving past O’nan’s residence on the 10,000 block of Lodgestone Lane, O’nan took cover behind his barrier and discharged slug rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun into the victim’s vehicle.
The victim reported hearing a gunshot and the glass on his vehicle bust. When the man got out of his vehicle to see what happened, O’nan discharged a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle striking the man two times in the chest. One of the rounds fired reportedly entered the man’s chest puncturing a lung, while the other bullet struck a bone in the man’s chest near his shoulder.
The man then got back into his vehicle and fled from the scene, calling 911 and driving to the Washington County Hospital. He was stabilized at Washington County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
Deputies responded to the hospital to gather information and determined where the shooting occurred. Deputies headed to O’nan’s residence and upon their arrival, the man, identified by the victim as O’nan, was seen standing outside.
A search warrant was served at the address. During the search, officers found one loaded Marlin semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle; one loaded Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun; 20 12-gauge shotgun shells; 14 .22 caliber bullets; and one glass jar of marijuana.
According to court documents, the suspect was a convicted felon in the States of Florida and Kentucky. He has been arrested in the past for burglary, sexual abuse, and manufacturing methamphetamine.
O’nan was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of unlawful use of a firearm by a convicted felon.
As part of Wednesday’s plea, O’nan pleaded guilty to just one of the first-degree assault charges from the original complaint. As part of the sentence, O’nan must serve 85% of his 15-year prison term before being eligible for parole.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
