Potosi teen charged with rape, sodomy

An area man was charged with rape this week following allegations that he forced sexual contact and intercourse on a woman at her home before a church event earlier this year.

Steven Christopher Willis Jr., 18, of Potosi, was charged on Monday in Washington County with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a woman reported that on May 11, at about 5-5:30 p.m., she was at her Potosi home getting ready for a church event planned at the Potosi High School, when Willis contacted her through Snapchat.

The woman reportedly said Willis asked if her family members were home, and when she said they were not, the man asked about coming over.

The report states that once Willis was at the woman's house, the two were having a conversation, and Willis asked the woman if she wanted to have sex. She reportedly declined and told the man several times she did not want to have sex with him.

The woman told police that Willis grabbed her around the waist, put his hand up her dress, and attempted to engage in a sex act. She said Willis told her to open her legs, and she quickly told him, "No! I don't want to do anything." He allegedly ignored her and said, "It's OK."

The woman recalled Willis pushing her down on the bed and pulling her dress up. She said she told him "no" multiple times, but he began raping her.

The report states that when authorities interviewed Willis about the allegations, he said he made out with the woman once, "but that was it." He reportedly said they stopped because he had a girlfriend and said they "should not do that." Willis said the church event at the Potosi High School was on the evening of May 11, and he and the woman had hung out earlier that day. He told police that they drove separately to the event, and he does not know where she lives, according to the statement.

During a second police interview, Willis reportedly said that he and the woman kissed one time, and it was at a gas station, not at her residence, and not on May 11. When asked about his and his girlfriend's sexual relationship, Willis allegedly told investigators he had felt like he may have raped her before when he begged her to have intercourse with him.

Additionally, Willis said he was with his girlfriend on May 11 until about 4 p.m. when he met his sister at the Potosi High School and stayed there until the event began, according to the report.

Investigators spoke to Willis' sister, who reportedly said her brother was at her house until approximately 3 p.m. and with her in Potosi until the church event.

When reviewing Willis' cell phone tower pings for May 11, the data allegedly shows the man's phone was at the victim's address from approximately 5:24 p.m. to 5:38 p.m. The report notes that the phone's location did not change until 5:56 p.m.

The report states police interviewed Willis a third time, and the man admitted he was at the woman's residence for about 10 minutes. He allegedly said that in that 10-minute time frame, he did attempt to engage in a sex act with the woman. He reportedly said she came onto him.

Per the report, Willis then confessed and stated he was verbally forceful toward the woman in intercourse that reportedly took place on May 11.

Willis was booked at the Washington County Jail on Monday, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case. The man was arraigned on the charges in court on Tuesday and has been assigned a public defender. He is due in court again on Oct. 11 for a bond reduction hearing.