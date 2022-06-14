Potosi woman charged with delivery of fentanyl, tampering with evidence

An area woman faces felony charges after allegedly being found in possession of multiple capsules of fentanyl and meth and reportedly trying to avoid arrest by tossing alleged evidence and concealing drugs.

Alisha Michele Callahan, 57, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine or methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and possession of marijuana (11-35 grams).

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on June 7, an officer was notified by a passerby that a man who had a Potosi warrant was at a gas pump at the Gulf gas station on East High Street.

At the gas station, the report states the officer approached the passenger's side of a maroon-colored Ford F-150 with California plates. In the back of the truck, the officer said he saw a man who had a $500 warrant for disorderly conduct. The man exited the vehicle and was detained until the warrant could be confirmed.

The man reportedly had two needles in his pockets. The officer noted in the report that he had a prior dealing with the man where he had fentanyl and syringes on his person. The warrant was confirmed, and the man was placed under arrest.

Another officer arrived at the location to transport the detained man to the Potosi Police Department. While en route to the department, the man reportedly told the officer he had ingested six fentanyl capsules and "went down." The officer then took the man to the ER for further evaluation.

A third officer arrived at the gas station and was talking to another patrolman when a woman walked up and informed them that the female driver of the stopped truck was throwing things out of the vehicle. The driver was then identified as Callahan.

The report states an officer went over to the driver's side of the truck and located a clear capsule with a white powder. At that time, the officer pulled Callahan out of the vehicle and placed her in handcuffs. The woman reportedly denied throwing anything from the truck.

While walking Callahan to his patrol vehicle, the report states the officer asked the woman to look inside the back of the car and informed her that if anything was found inside the vehicle after she was placed inside, it would be hers. The woman then reportedly stated she did have "dope" on her. The report states the officer asked the woman where the dope was, and she explained it was inside her body cavity. The woman was reportedly placed inside the patrol vehicle while the officer waited on the arrival of a female detective.

Once on the scene, the report states the detective uncuffed Callahan, and the woman removed a plastic bag from her body cavity. Reportedly inside the bag were 29 clear capsules containing a white powder, a glass smoking pipe with residue, and a white crystal-like substance.

The report states another clear capsule was found on the ground at the front of the vehicle and matched the capsules from Callahan's body cavity. Inside a styrofoam cup in the truck's center console, police located numerous empty clear plastic bags, a green leafy substance, and another clear capsule that had been saturated with soda.

Police used a Tru-Narc test on one of the capsules, which reportedly tested positive for fentanyl. The white crystal substance was also tested and returned positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Callahan was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $75,000 bond has been set in the case.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states Callahan is considered a persistent drug offender.

The woman has two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and a previous conviction for unlawful use of a weapon, according to court filings.

Court records indicate Callahan was recently released from probation in Crawford County. The criminal complaint notes that the woman has had multiple prior arrests for drug-related offenses since 1983.

If convicted of the charges alleged in the newly filed case, Callahan could face a possible life sentence plus 29 years, according to charging documents.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.