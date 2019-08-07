{{featured_button_text}}
Prank LEO calls raise ire

Sheriff Roger Medley

 File photo

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday asking for information leading to the arrest of a person or people who are sending out calls over the police radio, pretending to be a deputy or police officer and claiming they’ve been shot.

Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley said the latest incident happened about 10 a.m. on Wednesday resulting in law enforcement’s time wasted while investigating the false call. Medley said several similar incidents have happened over the last 10 days.

The statement goes on to say that in addition to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, surrounding state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies are taking the false calls very seriously. The memo states that the search for the offender or offenders will not cease until they’re apprehended to face several felony charges.

Anyone with information about the bogus calls can contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-7051 or the anonymous hotline at info@icsomo.org.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Editor / Reporter

Load comments